LKQ Reports Q1 Revenue of $3.5 Billion as North America Outperforms Repairable Claims Decline

Used car price gains, near-record alternative parts utilization and easing insurance premiums signal recovery.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) reported first-quarter revenue of $3.47 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter, as foreign currency tailwinds and growth in its Specialty segment offset organic declines in North America and Europe.

Total parts and services revenue increased 3.6%, including a 5.1% benefit from foreign exchange, a 1.6% organic decline and a 0.2% lift from acquisitions and divestitures. North America parts and services organic revenue declined 0.4%, outperforming the company’s estimated 2% to 4% decline in repairable claims. Specialty grew 3.4% organically — its