CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Collision Coverage Claims Were Down Over 11% in Fourth Quarter of 2025 Compared to the Previous Year

Collision Coverage Claims Were Down Over 11% in Fourth Quarter of 2025 Compared to the Previous Year

By Leave a Comment

While the rate of decline ticked up slightly from the third quarter, it remained better than the first and second quarter results. Quarterly collision claim counts have been down versus the previous year for eleven consecutive quarters.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the year-over-year rate of decline in quarterly collision coverage claims accelerated slightly in the fourth quarter of 2025 after slowing in the previous two quarters. Claims on a quarterly basis were down year-over-year for the eleventh consecutive quarter. Losses were also down on a quarterly basis

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey