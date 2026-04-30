Texas Insurance Department Proposes Auto Appraisal Rule

Proposed rule tightens timelines from last year’s informal draft.

The Texas Department of Insurance has formally proposed new rules establishing appraisal-process requirements for personal automobile and residential property insurance disputes, with significant auto-claim provisions, compressing several deadlines and adding new umpire-selection options compared with an informal draft circulated last fall.

The proposal, signed April 23 by TDI General Counsel Jessica Barta, implements Senate Bill 458 from the 89th Texas Legislature, which created Insurance Code Chapter 1813 and required certain insurers writing personal automobile or residential property coverage to include an appraisal provision in policies delivered, issued for delivery, or renewed