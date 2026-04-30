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Rosanova Family Adds Edmonton Northgate Location to Fix Auto Canada Network

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Fix Network Canada has added Fix Auto Edmonton Northgate to its collision repair network, the latest expansion for the Rosanova family’s multi-shop operation in the province of Alberta’s capital.

Owner Mike Rosanova runs several Fix Auto locations in the Edmonton area along with a Speedy Auto Service shop specializing in mechanical repair. Mike’s brother, Max Rosanova, works as a journeyman collision repair technician at the family’s North Edmonton facility.

The Rosanova family has been a fixture in Edmonton collision repair across three generations. Mike’s grandfather, Otto Rosanova, opened the family’s first facility, and the business later passed to Otto’s son,

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