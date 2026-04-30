Rosanova Family Adds Edmonton Northgate Location to Fix Auto Canada Network

Fix Network Canada has added Fix Auto Edmonton Northgate to its collision repair network, the latest expansion for the Rosanova family’s multi-shop operation in the province of Alberta’s capital.

Owner Mike Rosanova runs several Fix Auto locations in the Edmonton area along with a Speedy Auto Service shop specializing in mechanical repair. Mike’s brother, Max Rosanova, works as a journeyman collision repair technician at the family’s North Edmonton facility.

The Rosanova family has been a fixture in Edmonton collision repair across three generations. Mike’s grandfather, Otto Rosanova, opened the family’s first facility, and the business later passed to Otto’s son,