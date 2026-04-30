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Refinish Distributors Alliance Holds Spring Conference in Tampa

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The Refinish Distributors Alliance held its Spring Member Impact Performance Conference April 20-22 at the Westin Tampa Bay in Tampa, Fla., drawing all 19 RDA members along with manufacturer partners and guests.

A primary focus of the meeting was the continued rollout of RDA DataNet, a new shared platform that allows vendor partners to contribute recurring reports and provides members with a centralized resource vault. The platform houses presentations, tools, and reference materials developed through RDA conferences and working sessions and is designed to give leadership teams, sales staff, and purchasing teams across the membership year-round access to the material.

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