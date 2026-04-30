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Allstate Auto Insurance Underwriting Income More Than Doubles to $1.7 Billion in First Quarter

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Market share increased in the quarter year-over-year.

The Allstate Corp.’s auto insurance business posted underwriting income of $1.73 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up from $816 million in the prior year quarter, as the recorded combined ratio improved 9.4 points to 81.9 and policies in force grew 2.6%. Premiums written were essentially flat at $9.85 billion, while premiums earned rose 2.1% to $9.55 billion.

The Northbrook, Ill.-based insurer, the fourth-largest U.S. private passenger auto carrier with about 10.15% of the market in 2025, reported the results April 29 in conjunction with its broader first-quarter earnings. Allstate’s auto

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