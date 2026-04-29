VIVE Collision Expands ClearDrive Calibration Subsidiary to Nine States

VIVE Collision announced April 29 that ClearDrive Solutions, the dedicated ADAS calibration company it spun out as a standalone operation, now supports collision repair work across nine states as the multi-site operator pushes to bring calibration in-house rather than rely on outside providers.

The expansion underscores a broader industry shift in how multi-shop operators are treating advanced driver-assistance system calibration — once largely sublet — as a core repair function tied directly to cycle time, quality control, and liability. For collision repair facilities and insurers alike, integrated calibration platforms are increasingly seen as a way to tighten communication and reduce the handoffs that can extend rental days and complicate documentation on ADAS-equipped vehicles.

“Calibration is no longer a peripheral step in the repair process — it’s a critical control point that directly impacts safety, cycle time, and overall customer experience,” said Mike Tumanov, vice president of strategy and innovation at VIVE Collision. “We saw an opportunity to build a more integrated and scalable solution that allows us to take greater ownership of that process while driving consistency, improving operational alignment, and maintaining the level of quality our customers deserve.”

VIVE said it developed ClearDrive in response to the gaps that can emerge when calibration work is sublet to outside providers, citing potential issues in consistency, communication, quality control, and repair timelines. ClearDrive operates as a standalone company with its own brand, structured to serve VIVE’s collision repair facilities while functioning as an independent calibration provider.

Tumanov, who was promoted to vice president of strategy and innovation in November, oversees strategic initiatives across VIVE’s organization. He joined the company in 2024 as director of strategic initiatives after holding leadership positions with insurance carriers and collision repair operations.

VIVE CEO and co-founder Vartan Jerian Jr. framed the calibration platform as part of the company’s broader operating model rather than a one-off investment.

“ClearDrive reflects how we continue to evolve our operating model to better serve our customers,” Jerian said. “We remain focused on building a platform that is adaptable, efficient, and positioned to support long-term growth across our network.”