Subaru Names Todd Lawrence Vice President of Loyalty and Aftersales

Jim Pernas to retire in July.

Subaru of America Inc. has promoted Todd Lawrence to vice president of the renamed Loyalty and Aftersales department, succeeding Jim Pernas, vice president of fixed operations, who is set to retire in July after nearly 40 years with the automaker.

The Camden, N.J.-based automaker said the rename of what had been the Fixed Operations department reflects a sharper corporate emphasis on owner retention, service loyalty and aftersales revenue. Lawrence officially assumed the new role on March 2.

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