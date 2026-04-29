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ASE May 5 Webinar to Cover ADAS Operation and Calibration

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The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) will host a free webinar May 5 at 4 p.m. (EDT) titled “ADAS Operation and Calibration.”

The session will be presented by Wes Dickens of MEYLE and will cover the components used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), how they function, and how to perform several common calibrations on European vehicles.

Calibration competence remains a recurring training focus for collision repair technicians as ADAS sensors become standard equipment across the vehicle fleet, with implications for cycle time, sublet costs, and liability exposure.

ASE described the technical backdrop in its announcement.

“As automotive

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