Liberty Mutual Retires Safeco Brand

Liberty Mutual Insurance has retired the Safeco Insurance brand, ending an 18-year run of the name long associated with the independent agent channel and consolidating the company’s auto, property and specialty personal lines under a single banner.

The change took effect April 25. All personal lines products are now marketed and sold under the Liberty Mutual name. The Boston-based insurer said Safeco customers will keep their existing agent relationships and that policies are not affected by the change.

“The Safeco brand had a strong reputation as a trusted champion for independent agents and commitment to excellent service for customers. That