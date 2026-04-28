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Drivers Handle Phones More When Speeding

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IIHS study finds correlation between increased device use and speeding on limited access roads.

Drivers handle their cellphones more often when exceeding the speed limit, with the strongest correlation appearing on limited-access highways and roads posted at the highest speed limits, according to a new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study that analyzed telematics data from nearly 600,000 trips.

For auto insurers and the collision repair facilities that fix the vehicles damaged in their claims, the findings reinforce that two of the most common contributors to severe crashes — distracted driving and speeding — frequently occur in tandem rather than

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