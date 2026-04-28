CCC Adds Mobile Invoice Scanning to CCC ONE for Parts Reconciliation

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) launched a mobile invoice scanning feature on its CCC ONE platform that uses artificial intelligence to match parts invoices to repair orders, the company announced April 28. The tool is available through the CCC ONE Mobile App to collision repair facilities using CCC Repair Workflow.

For collision repair facilities, parts reconciliation has long been a labor-intensive back-office task that ties up parts personnel and slows the handoff from receiving to repair completion. CCC said the new feature, offered at no additional cost to shops on its Repair Workflow shop management platform, eliminates manual entry