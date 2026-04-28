Aon Study Says Companies Deploying AI Faster Than They are Building Workforce Skills

Aon plc released the inaugural edition of its Human Capital Trends Study, finding that while 73 percent of organizations have already deployed or are piloting AI programs, only 18 percent report that most of their workforce has participated in AI reskilling or upskilling programs in the past year.

The findings have direct bearing on the auto insurance and collision repair industries, both of which are accelerating AI adoption in claims handling, photo-based damage assessment, estimating and fraud detection.

Aon, whose consulting businesses serve large carriers and employers, surveyed organizations across industries and identified a consistent pattern: technology investment is outpacing