CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Aon Study Says Companies Deploying AI Faster Than They are Building Workforce Skills

Aon Study Says Companies Deploying AI Faster Than They are Building Workforce Skills

By Leave a Comment

Aon plc released the inaugural edition of its Human Capital Trends Study, finding that while 73 percent of organizations have already deployed or are piloting AI programs, only 18 percent report that most of their workforce has participated in AI reskilling or upskilling programs in the past year.

The findings have direct bearing on the auto insurance and collision repair industries, both of which are accelerating AI adoption in claims handling, photo-based damage assessment, estimating and fraud detection.

Aon, whose consulting businesses serve large carriers and employers, surveyed organizations across industries and identified a consistent pattern: technology investment is outpacing

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey