CAWA to Host California Legislative Day June 23 in Sacramento

The California Automotive Wholesalers’ Association will hold its California Legislative Day on June 23, bringing aftermarket parts industry members to Sacramento to meet with state lawmakers about issues affecting the sector.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and requires separate registration from CAWA’s Leadership & Educational Forum, which follows June 24-25.

The program opens with an advocacy briefing and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Sacramento, followed by legislative meetings at the Capitol Annex Swing Space from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The day concludes with a reception at Prelude Restaurant from 5