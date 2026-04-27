AASP/NJ to Co-Sponsor ‘The Final Review’ Estimating Workshops in May

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will co-sponsor a pair of six-hour estimating profitability seminars titled “The Final Review” on May 19 in Hamilton, N.J., and May 21 in Springfield, N.J., extending the association’s 2026 education series into the late spring.

The workshops will be led by AASP/NJ Collision Chairman Jerry McNee of Ultimate Collision and John Niechwiadowicz of QLC Inc. Both sessions will take place at Hilton Garden Inn locations and are aimed at helping shop owners, managers and estimators identify profit leaks in the estimating process and tighten documentation, supplement negotiation and final-bill review.