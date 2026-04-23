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UK Competition and Markets Authority Opens Comment Period on AkzoNobel-Axalta Merger

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The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened a 15-day invitation to comment on April 16 on the proposed $25 billion merger of Akzo Nobel N.V. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., the first formal step in the British regulator’s review of a combination that would create the world’s No. 2 coatings company.

The CMA is accepting written comments from interested parties through May 1 at akzonobel.axalta@cma.gov.uk. The agency said the solicitation is a preliminary step ahead of its Phase 1 investigation and has not yet formally launched that inquiry.

AkzoNobel CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume, speaking on the November investor

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