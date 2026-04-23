Boyd Group Names Steve Hoeft U.S. Collision COO

Zach Balthrop promoted to newly created chief commercial officer role.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD; NYSE: BGSI) on April 22 announced two senior leadership changes, hiring Steve Hoeft as Chief Operating Officer for its U.S. collision business and promoting Zach Balthrop to a newly created Chief Commercial Officer position covering all Boyd business units.

The appointments come a little more than three months after Boyd closed its $1.3 billion acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center on Jan. 9, a transaction that expanded Boyd’s North American footprint by 25% to 1,301 collision repair locations and folded a predominantly Southeast operator