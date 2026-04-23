ASE Urges Air Bag Inspections Amid NHTSA Warnings on Counterfeit Chinese Inflators

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is advising motorists to have their air bags inspected by a certified technician, citing ongoing federal action against non-original equipment replacement inflators that regulators have linked to at least 10 deaths in the United States.

The April 21 advisory from ASE lands less than two weeks after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued an initial decision finding a safety-related defect in frontal driver air bag inflators manufactured by Jilin Province Detiannuo Safety Technology Co., Ltd. of China — a step that could lead to a permanent U.S. sales ban on the parts.