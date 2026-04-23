CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Urges Air Bag Inspections Amid NHTSA Warnings on Counterfeit Chinese Inflators

ASE Urges Air Bag Inspections Amid NHTSA Warnings on Counterfeit Chinese Inflators

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is advising motorists to have their air bags inspected by a certified technician, citing ongoing federal action against non-original equipment replacement inflators that regulators have linked to at least 10 deaths in the United States.

The April 21 advisory from ASE lands less than two weeks after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued an initial decision finding a safety-related defect in frontal driver air bag inflators manufactured by Jilin Province Detiannuo Safety Technology Co., Ltd. of China — a step that could lead to a permanent U.S. sales ban on the parts.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey