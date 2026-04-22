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Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in North West England

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Fix Auto UK has added a Preston-based repair center to its network under new ownership by two local businessmen entering the body shop sector for the first time.

Fix Auto UK’s Head of Business Development Martin Willis (left) welcomes new Franchise Partners Ketan Panchal (right) and Jeevan Singh (center right) to the Group. Formerly Ashton Repair Centre, which is managed by John Whittam (center left), will now operate as Fix Auto Preston.

The 12,000-square-foot facility was acquired in October 2025 by Ketan Panchal and Jeevan Singh, who previously owned and managed mechanical repair and MOT facilities in Preston. Formerly known

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