Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in North West England

Fix Auto UK has added a Preston-based repair center to its network under new ownership by two local businessmen entering the body shop sector for the first time.
The 12,000-square-foot facility was acquired in October 2025 by Ketan Panchal and Jeevan Singh, who previously owned and managed mechanical repair and MOT facilities in Preston. Formerly known
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