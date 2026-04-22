CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driven Brands Issues Preliminary 2025, Q1 2026 Results

Driven Brands Issues Preliminary 2025, Q1 2026 Results

By Leave a Comment

Receives Nasdaq deficiency dotice on delayed 10-K.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) on April 21 disclosed preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 27, 2025, and for the first quarter ended March 28, 2026, and said it has received a Nasdaq deficiency notice tied to its delayed annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2025.

The dual disclosures — the first substantive financial data the company has released since its Feb. 23 audit committee conclusion that previously issued financial statements contained material errors — are of interest to collision repair and insurance readers

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey