Driven Brands Issues Preliminary 2025, Q1 2026 Results

Receives Nasdaq deficiency dotice on delayed 10-K.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) on April 21 disclosed preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 27, 2025, and for the first quarter ended March 28, 2026, and said it has received a Nasdaq deficiency notice tied to its delayed annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2025.

The dual disclosures — the first substantive financial data the company has released since its Feb. 23 audit committee conclusion that previously issued financial statements contained material errors — are of interest to collision repair and insurance readers