I-CAR Donates $255,000 to CREF

Donation marks 18th consecutive year of support.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) has presented its 2026 annual donation of $255,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), the 18th consecutive year the training organization has contributed to the foundation.

Cumulative I-CAR giving since the annual program began exceeds $2.3 million, according to the organization.

The gift continues a pattern of institutional support for collision education as the industry contends with a persistent technician shortage. CREF, which is marking its 35th anniversary