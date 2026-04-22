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I-CAR Donates $255,000 to CREF

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Donation marks 18th consecutive year of support.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) has presented its 2026 annual donation of $255,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), the 18th consecutive year the training organization has contributed to the foundation.

(L-R) CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode accepts I-CAR’s donation from I-CAR President and CEO Kyle Thompson.

Cumulative I-CAR giving since the annual program began exceeds $2.3 million, according to the organization.

The gift continues a pattern of institutional support for collision education as the industry contends with a persistent technician shortage. CREF, which is marking its 35th anniversary

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