2026 ASE Instructor Training Conference Keynote to Address Technician Pipeline

Registration remains open for the 16th annual ASE Instructor Training Conference, scheduled for July 20-23 in Frisco, Texas, with a keynote panel focused on the automotive technician shortage.

Titled “Filling the Farley Gap: Addressing the Technician Pipeline,” the keynote panel will build on recent comments from Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley, who has said the shortage of automotive technicians poses a growing threat to the industry. Panelists will examine the root causes of the pipeline gap, including rising education and tool costs, pay plan challenges, and increasing vehicle complexity.

The conference is the largest training event of its kind