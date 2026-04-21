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Sony, Honda to Scale Down Sony Honda Mobility Following AFEELA Cancellation

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Sony Group Corp., Honda Motor Co. and their Sony Honda Mobility Inc. joint venture announced April 21 they will scale down SHM’s operations and reassign its employees to the parent companies, unwinding the three-and-a-half-year-old partnership less than a month after canceling the AFEELA electric vehicle program.

In a joint statement, the companies said that after considering SHM’s future direction, “it would be difficult to find ways to bring products and services aligned with SHM’s founding purpose to the market in the short to medium term under the existing framework.” SHM employees are expected to be reassigned to the parent companies

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