American Family Insurance Partners With Collision Engineering Career Alliance

American Family Insurance has partnered with the Collision Engineering Career Alliance to support the nonprofit’s technician training program at seven partner colleges nationwide, the alliance said April 21.

The Madison, Wis.-based property-casualty carrier becomes the latest industry partner to contribute to the alliance as the collision repair industry works to close a projected shortage of more than 100,000 technicians through 2028. The donation follows a $50,000 contribution from Safelite earlier this month and a $25,000 gift from Liberty Mutual Insurance in 2025, reinforcing insurer interest in shoring up the pipeline of qualified repairers that claims departments rely on to