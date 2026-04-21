AASPMN Race for Automotive Education Raises Nearly $12,000 for Student Scholarships

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASPMN) raised nearly $12,000 for student scholarships at its 24th Annual Race for Automotive Education, held Feb. 23-26 at ProKart Indoor Racing in Burnsville, Minn.

Proceeds from the four-night go-kart fundraiser will flow to AASPMN’s Automotive Education Fund, which underwrites scholarships for students enrolled in ASE-accredited auto service and collision repair programs at Minnesota technical colleges — a pipeline the state’s independent shops increasingly rely on as the industry contends with a persistent technician shortage.

Twenty-nine teams comprising 145 racers from auto service and collision repair shops, technical school students and industry