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AASP/NJ to Expand Mechanical Track at 2027 NORTHEAST Trade Show Following Debut

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The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) plans to expand the mechanical repair education track at its 2027 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show after introducing mechanical-focused classes for the first time this year.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe expansion signals AASP/NJ’s intent to serve a broader cross-section of the repair industry as vehicle technology pulls collision and mechanical disciplines closer together. For collision shops already handling advanced driver-assistance systems, module programming and tire-pressure monitoring work, mechanical training alongside traditional collision education offers a path to diversify revenue and address the industry’s persistent technician shortage.

NORTHEAST 2026, held March 20-22 at the Meadowlands

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