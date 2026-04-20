Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Moderate in Mid-April as Retail Inventory Hits Record Low

Prices were up year-over-year but down month-over-month.
Wholesale used-vehicle values pulled back in the first half of April from March’s multi-year high, while retail used-vehicle inventory fell to the lowest level on record, according to a pair of Cox Automotive reports released April 17.
The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) declined to 213.0 through April 15, a 1.1% decrease from March on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, but still 2.3% higher than April 2025. On a non-adjusted basis, wholesale prices rose 0.9% from March and were up 3.3% year over year. Seasonally adjusted wholesale values typically rise
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