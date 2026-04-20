University of the Aftermarket Foundation Launches 40th Ruby Anniversary Campaign

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has launched a yearlong fundraising campaign to mark its 40th anniversary, with organizers planning a culminating reception Oct. 31 at The Venetian Las Vegas during AAPEX week.

UAF chairman Roger McCollum, MAAP, and Rick Schwartz, chair of the foundation’s marketing committee, unveiled the Ruby Anniversary Campaign at the MEMA Vision Conference and called on industry members to contribute.

The campaign arrives as UAF is on pace to distribute a record amount of scholarship funding. As CollisionWeek reported in January, the foundation will award more than $900,000 in scholarships for the 2026-27 academic year