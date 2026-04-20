Sherwin-Williams Debuts Redesigned Automotive Finishes Branch in Cleveland

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes will host an open house April 24 at a remodeled Cleveland branch the company is positioning as the first in a broader rollout of a new retail concept for its automotive refinish network.

The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at 5720 Brookpark Road. Visitors can expect vendor displays, giveaways, catering from Barrio and discounts on select paint and supplies, according to the company.

The refresh signals a shift in how the Cleveland-based coatings maker is presenting its automotive refinish business to collision shops and other professional refinishers. Sherwin-Williams is among the few major automotive paint suppliers that operates its own distribution network rather than selling through third-party jobbers. As CollisionWeek reported when the company opened a branch in Springdale, Ark., in late 2025, that network spans more than 170 locations dedicated to automotive refinishing products.

“We want to provide the best customer experience possible — from the overall feel of our branches to the setup and flow,” said Stephen Osgood, sales director for the Northeast region at Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “These updates not only bring a revamped, industrial look that aligns to our brand, but also provide an overall improved in-store experience for everyone from our long-standing collision-repair customers to commercial vehicle refinishers, body shops, and automotive enthusiasts and DIYers.”

Sherwin-Williams is positioning the Cleveland remodel as a template.

“This Branch is the start of the new Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes experience,” said William Raynor, regional branch manager for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We’re invested in creating a best-in-class experience for everyone who walks in the door, and that doesn’t stop with the physical environment. Our expert staff are here to support you in finding the right products to accelerate your business.”