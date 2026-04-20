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General Motors Insurance Expands to Maryland

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Vehicle manufacturer branded insurance program now in 21 states.

General Motors Insurance has added Maryland to its service area, bringing the total number of states where its auto insurance product is available to 21.

The automaker’s direct-to-consumer insurance arm announced the launch on its website. “General Motors Insurance is pleased to offer insurance in our newest state, Maryland,” the company said. “Maryland drivers can now take advantage of exclusive pricing, savings and benefits when they make the switch. More states coming soon!”

For collision repair shops, the Maryland entry extends another market in which the carrier directs policyholders to its

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