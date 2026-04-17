Three Sentenced in California “Operation Bear Claw” Insurance Fraud Scheme

Three Los Angeles, Calif.-area residents have been sentenced for their roles in an insurance fraud scheme that used a person in a bear costume to stage fake animal attacks on luxury vehicles, the California Department of Insurance announced April 16.

The defendants submitted claims to three different insurers for interior damage to a 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost, a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG and a 2022 Mercedes E350, all allegedly caused by a bear that entered the vehicles on Jan. 28, 2024, in Lake Arrowhead. Department detectives determined the animal in the submitted video footage was a person wearing a bear