Report Finds Personal Auto Claims Fell 3% in 2025

Verisk reports say gig-economy commercial auto risk and targeted auto theft reshaping loss patterns
Personal auto claims volume declined nearly 3% in 2025, extending a two-year slide, according to Verisk’s annual insurance claims trends report released April 14.
The drop follows a roughly 5% decrease in 2024. The Verisk data surfaces two trends beyond the overall claims decline: gig-economy commercial auto claims are growing sharply, now accounting for 10% of all commercial auto claims, and auto theft is concentrating around specific vehicle makes and high-value components.
“Claims data is often the earliest signal of how risk is changing,” said Shane
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