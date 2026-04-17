Report Finds Personal Auto Claims Fell 3% in 2025

Verisk reports say gig-economy commercial auto risk and targeted auto theft reshaping loss patterns

Personal auto claims volume declined nearly 3% in 2025, extending a two-year slide, according to Verisk’s annual insurance claims trends report released April 14.

The drop follows a roughly 5% decrease in 2024. The Verisk data surfaces two trends beyond the overall claims decline: gig-economy commercial auto claims are growing sharply, now accounting for 10% of all commercial auto claims, and auto theft is concentrating around specific vehicle makes and high-value components.

“Claims data is often the earliest signal of how risk is changing,” said Shane