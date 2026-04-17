AIA Canada Names Three New Directors, Installs Fountain Tire CEO as Chair

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada elected three new directors to its board and installed Fountain Tire CEO Jason Herle as chair during the association’s 84th annual general meeting, held virtually April 16.

The incoming directors are Daryll O’Keefe, vice president of North American strategic business development at Fix Network; Sabrina Thring, brand president of Driven Brands Collision Group; and Bryan Elwin, chief financial officer of Mr. Lube + Tires. Each will serve on the board until the 2029 annual meeting.

The slate puts senior executives from two major collision repair franchisors on the board of the country’s principal auto