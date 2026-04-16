PPG Begins Global Price Hikes of Up to 20% Across Coatings Portfolio

PPG has begun raising prices by up to 20% on its paints, coatings and specialty products worldwide including automotive refinish, citing sharp cost inflation for raw materials, energy, logistics and packaging across the coatings supply chain.

The Pittsburgh, Pa.-based coatings maker, which reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025, said April 15 that the increases are being implemented on a customer-by-customer basis or as existing contracts allow, and that additional price actions may follow if market conditions continue to deteriorate. PPG said certain product categories, technologies and regions may require larger adjustments to fully offset current cost inflation.

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