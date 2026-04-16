Illinois House Unanimously Passes Auto Glass ADAS Calibration Bill

Bill now moves to the Senate.

The Illinois House of Representatives passed House Bill 4373, the Motor Vehicle Glass Repair Act, in a unanimous 110-0 vote on April 14, sending legislation that would require auto glass shops to disclose ADAS status and document calibration outcomes to the state Senate.

The bill arrived in the Illinois Senate on April 15 and was referred to the Senate Assignments Committee. Sen. Julie A. Morrison has been named chief Senate sponsor.

HB 4373 carries implications for collision repair facilities that perform or sublet windshield work on vehicles equipped with forward-facing cameras and sensors tied