Gas Prices Edge Lower as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Pulls Crude Below $100

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 7 cents over the past week to $4.09, the first weekly decline since Middle East conflict began driving pump prices sharply higher in early March, AAA reported April 16.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil has continued to trade below $100 a barrel following the announcement last week of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. WTI settled at $91.29 a barrel at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, up less than a cent on the day.

The pullback at the pump offers modest relief to collision repair