Dealership Body Shop Sales Hit Record $8.08 Billion in 2025

The percentage of dealers operating collision repair facilities resumed a multi-year slide after a one-year pause, while total sales reached a new high.

The total auto body work performed by U.S. franchised new-vehicle dealerships rose to a record $8.08 billion in 2025, an increase of 2.8% from $7.86 billion in 2024, according to the latest research from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA). At the same time, the percentage of dealers operating on-site body shops fell to 34.0% from 34.4% in 2024, reversing the brief uptick seen the year before.

The 2024 figure had snapped a six-year run of year-over-year