CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Caliber Launches 15th Annual Food Drive with Goal of 8.5 Million Meals

Caliber Launches 15th Annual Food Drive with Goal of 8.5 Million Meals

By Leave a Comment

Caliber launched its 15th annual nationwide food drive, setting a goal of 8.5 million meals to support more than 215 food banks across the United States. The campaign runs from April 13 through May 29 at all Caliber Collision locations and online at CaliberFoodDrive.com.

The company is accepting both non-perishable food and monetary donations. The Caliber Foundation, the company’s 501(c)(3) non-profit, will add $0.50 for every dollar raised.

The 2026 goal represents the program’s highest target to date. Last year’s 14th annual drive collected 8.5 million meals and more than $1.3 million — exceeding a six-million-meal goal by 40%

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey