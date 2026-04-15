U.S. Traffic Volume Up in February Compared to 2025

Rolling 12-month traffic at record levels. First two months up year-over-year.

Traffic volume in February was up in the U.S. overall even as winter weather events impacted travel in some regions. Travel for the month of February is estimated at 245 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration, up 6.3 billion vehicle miles or 2.6% nationally year-over-year (YoY). Monthly traffic had increased YoY by just 0.1% in January and 0.6% in December 2025.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, February traffic volume was 279.2 billion vehicle miles, up 2.3%, or 6.2 billion