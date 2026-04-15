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CIECA May 7 Webinar to Examine Blockchain Use by Auto Insurers

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The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will host a free webinar on the evolution of blockchain technology and its use by auto insurers on Thursday, May 7, at 2 p.m. (EDT).

CIECA 2019 logoThe one-hour live broadcast, “The Evolution of Blockchain and How Insurers Are Leveraging the Technology,” will feature Eric Phillips, senior director of product operations for The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative. Phillips will provide an overview of blockchain, discuss how insurers are using the technology and offer perspective on how it could be combined with other technologies in the future.

For collision repairers and claims professionals, blockchain-based data exchange has

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