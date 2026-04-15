Charlie Hogarty, Former Keystone Automotive CEO and Aftermarket Parts Pioneer, Dies at 84

Charles J. “Charlie” Hogarty, the former president and chief executive officer of Keystone Automotive Industries, Inc. who spent more than four decades helping build the aftermarket collision parts industry into a nationally competitive alternative to OEM parts, died April 4, at his home in Altadena, Calif., after what his family described as a courageous battle with a number of ailments. He was 84.

His family announced the passing in an obituary published on Ever Loved. The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA), which Hogarty later chaired, shared news of his passing in an April 10 tribute posted to its website.

Born May 26, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pa., Hogarty joined Keystone Automotive in 1960 at age 19, when the company was still a small bumper re-chroming operation. Over the next 44 years, he rose through a series of positions to become one of the most recognized executives in the aftermarket collision parts segment.

Hogarty was named president of Keystone Automotive in 1987 and added the title of chief executive officer in 1997. Under his leadership, the Pomona, Calif.-based company grew from a regional operator into the leading distributor of aftermarket collision replacement parts in the United States, assembling a nationwide network of warehouse and distribution facilities through a long series of acquisitions in what was then a highly fragmented industry.

As president, Hogarty led Keystone’s 1996 initial public offering. Sales climbed from $115 million in the fiscal year prior to going public to $439 million for the fiscal year ended March 2003, according to figures the company disclosed at the time of his retirement announcement.

Hogarty announced his decision to retire as CEO on July 1, 2003, effective the end of August 2004. Then-Chairman Ron Foster credited him with establishing Keystone as the leader within the collision replacement parts aftermarket, engineering the acquisitions that built the national distribution network, and working with leading insurance companies on the merits of utilizing aftermarket parts. Richard L. Keister was selected as his successor on April 22, 2004, with Hogarty continuing as a consultant for a minimum of two years on industry, customer and investor relations and state legislative issues.

LKQ Corporation acquired Keystone Automotive Industries in 2007.

After his retirement from Keystone, Hogarty remained active in the aftermarket collision parts segment, serving on the CAPA Technical Committee, where he was listed in both 2007 and 2013 rosters.

He also took a leadership role at the Automotive Body Parts Association, eventually serving as chairman.

In its April 10 tribute, the ABPA credited Hogarty with playing an important leadership role during the association’s early, formative years, helping shape its direction and strengthen its foundation at a critical time for the industry. The association said it will honor him and his contributions at the upcoming ABPA Conference in Indian Wells.

“Charlie’s character — his integrity, humility, and respect for others — defined how he approached both business and relationships,” the ABPA said in its tribute. The association also remembered his late wife, Marie Claire (Wade) Hogarty, as a familiar presence at ABPA events and an integral part of the association’s culture during its earlier years.

Family and Services

Hogarty was the son of Charles and Margaret (Bulman) Hogarty. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Peg Hogarty, and his wife Marie Claire, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Courtenay) Key; his son, Charles Joseph Hogarty; his sister, Mary Ann Hogarty; and grandchildren Darin (Jennifer) Hogarty, Chelsea Hogarty, Charles Joseph (Aliyah) Key and Stuart Key.

A private family funeral will be held as Hogarty wished. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor — Chicago, where his sister serves as Mother Superior. The full family obituary is posted online.