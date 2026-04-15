CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CCC Introduces Consumer Financing Solution for Collision Repair Facilities

CCC Introduces Consumer Financing Solution for Collision Repair Facilities

By Leave a Comment

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCC) today announced the availability of consumer financing within the CCC ONE platform. Through a new integration with Sunbit, a financial technology company building solutions for real life, collision repair shops can now offer their customers flexible financing options to cover repair costs or insurance deductibles. The capability is designed to help repairers support their customers’ need for vehicle repair work by removing cost-related barriers, while giving their customers a more convenient, modern payment experience.

CCC 2021 logoAs repair costs rise, more consumers are paying out of pocket. Today, self-pay repairs represent more than 25% of repair orders

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey