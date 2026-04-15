CCC Introduces Consumer Financing Solution for Collision Repair Facilities

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCC) today announced the availability of consumer financing within the CCC ONE platform. Through a new integration with Sunbit, a financial technology company building solutions for real life, collision repair shops can now offer their customers flexible financing options to cover repair costs or insurance deductibles. The capability is designed to help repairers support their customers’ need for vehicle repair work by removing cost-related barriers, while giving their customers a more convenient, modern payment experience.

As repair costs rise, more consumers are paying out of pocket. Today, self-pay repairs represent more than 25% of repair orders