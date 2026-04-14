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State Associations to Host April 15 Webinar on Technician Well-Being and Retention

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The Ohio Auto Body Association, the Indiana Auto Body Association and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois will host a free webinar April 15 at 11 a.m. (EDT) on how collision repair facilities can improve technician retention and productivity by investing in employee well-being.

The webinar, titled “Happier Technicians = More Productive Shops,” comes as the collision repair industry continues to grapple with a technician shortage that has driven multiple industry organizations to launch recruitment and retention initiatives over the past two years.

Presenter Jason Bartanen of Collision ProAssist will discuss professional development resources, including the company’s BackBay

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