Southeast Collision Conference Details Education Program

April 23-24 conference will be held in Concord, N.C.

The Carolinas Collision Association and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association have finalized the education program for the fifth annual Southeast Collision Conference, scheduled for April 23-24 at the Embassy Suites Charlotte Concord in Concord, N.C.

The 2026 program splits Collision P.R.E.P. seminars into two tracks — Managerial and Technical — allowing shop owners, estimators and technicians to build role-specific schedules rather than working through a single combined curriculum. A third block of joint sessions covers compliance and payment topics relevant to both audiences, and a show-floor stage will host mini-presentations