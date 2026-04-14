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Doan Group Promotes Roger Crowley to President

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The Doan Group, a national provider of auto, specialty vehicle, heavy equipment and property appraisal and adjusting services, announced April 14 the promotion of Roger Crowley to president.

Roger Crowley was named President at the Doan Group.

Crowley joined the company in 2021 as executive vice president following Woodland Capital Holdings’ acquisition of Doan in 2020. During his tenure, the company has tripled revenue and expanded its franchise network nationally, according to the announcement.

“Roger embodies the kind of leadership we value most — high character, strong accountability, and a genuine commitment to the people around him,” said Tim

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