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Connecticut Senate Confirms Josh Hershman as Insurance Commissioner

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The Connecticut State Senate has confirmed Josh Hershman as Connecticut’s 34th insurance commissioner, the Connecticut Insurance Department announced.

Josh Hershman was confirmed as Connecticut’s 34th insurance commissioner.

The Senate approved Senate Resolution 8 (2026) unanimously on April 8 after placing the measure on its consent calendar. Hershman, appointed by Gov. Ned Lamont, has led the department in an interim capacity since December 2025, succeeding former Commissioner Andrew Mais.

For collision repairers and auto insurance claims professionals operating in Connecticut, the confirmation brings regulatory continuity to a department that oversees auto insurance rate filings, market conduct examinations and consumer complaint handling

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