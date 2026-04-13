EV Sales Decline Moderates in Q1 as Market Share Holds Near 6%

U.S. electric-vehicle sales fell 27% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 to 216,399 units, according to the latest estimates from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book. Sales were down 7.8% from the fourth quarter of 2025, a considerably smaller sequential decline than the 46% quarter-over-quarter drop recorded in Q4 — a sign that the sales reset that followed the expiration of federal EV incentives is beginning to level off.

EVs accounted for 5.8% of total new-vehicle sales in the quarter, unchanged from Q4 2025 and well below the 10.6% peak reached