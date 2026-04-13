CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Sentiment Sinks 11% in Preliminary April Reading

Consumer Sentiment Sinks 11% in Preliminary April Reading

By Leave a Comment

Sentiment down to historic low as Iran conflict deepens.

Consumer sentiment tumbled in the preliminary April 2026 reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, extending a slide that began with the onset of the U.S. military conflict in Iran and driving year-ahead inflation expectations to their highest level in a year.

The Index of Consumer Sentiment fell to 47.6 in the preliminary April release, down 10.7% from 53.3 in March and 8.8% below the April 2025 reading of 52.2. The Index of Consumer Expectations dropped 10.8% to 46.1, while the Current Economic Conditions Index declined 10.2% to 50.1,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey