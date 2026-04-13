Consumer Sentiment Sinks 11% in Preliminary April Reading

Sentiment down to historic low as Iran conflict deepens.
Consumer sentiment tumbled in the preliminary April 2026 reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, extending a slide that began with the onset of the U.S. military conflict in Iran and driving year-ahead inflation expectations to their highest level in a year.
The Index of Consumer Sentiment fell to 47.6 in the preliminary April release, down 10.7% from 53.3 in March and 8.8% below the April 2025 reading of 52.2. The Index of Consumer Expectations dropped 10.8% to 46.1, while the Current Economic Conditions Index declined 10.2% to 50.1,
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