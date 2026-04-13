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Allstate Named 2025 NABC President’s Award Winner

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The National Auto Body Council (NABC) presented Allstate with its 2025 President’s Award during the NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise, on April 7 in Dallas, Texas.

(L-R) Darren Huggins, past chair, NABC board of directors, Jim Glenn, Allstate, Tom Wolf, current chair, NABC board of directors, Steve Fardelos, NABC board member.

The President’s Award recognizes the NABC member company that supports the organization’s mission through the donation of time and resources. Allstate was selected by the NABC Board of Directors.

The recognition underscores the role major auto insurers play in funding and sustaining

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