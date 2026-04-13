AASP/NJ Awards $5,000 in Tools to 2026 Young Technicians of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recognized two technicians at its Sixth Annual Young Technician of the Year Awards during the NORTHEAST 2026 Automotive Services Show last month, awarding $2,500 in tools and equipment to each recipient.

Shamar Lewis of Livingston Collision in Livingston, N.J., and Christopher Edmonson of Westview Service in Ridgefield, N.J., received the awards during the March 20-22 trade show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. The 2026 program marked the first year the award recognized both a